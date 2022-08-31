Relief flight from UAE arrives carrying food, medical supplies for flood victims

Pakistan Pakistan Relief flight from UAE arrives carrying food, medical supplies for flood victims

Relief flight from UAE arrives carrying food, medical supplies for flood victims

31 August,2022 05:15 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The eighth relief flight from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during last three days carrying food items, medical supplies and tents arrived at the Nur Khan Air Base here on Tuesday.

The flight was in continuation of the humanitarian air bridge established between Pakistan and UAE.

The next relief flight is expected to arrive at Nur Khan Air Base later this evening.

The Foreign Office in a statement welcomed the assistance provided by UAE in the time of crisis.