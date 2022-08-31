Maryam reacts to contempt case against Imran

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday reacted over the contempt case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Taking a dig at the PTI chairman Imran Khan, Maryam penned on Twitter that “Actually the punishment for insult should be given to Judge Zeba, who insulted the honor of Imran Khan by doing justice.”

IHC directs Imran to resubmit response in 7 days

Earlier today, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed the former Prime Minister and Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan to resubmit his response within the next seven days in the contempt of court case against him for threatening a female judge.

While giving his arguments to the Chief Justice Athar Minallah, the Advocate General Jahangir Jadoon said that IHC has given its verdict on the torture case of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill. He said,"I can present the record of all Imran Khan’s statements on it."

The Chief Justice while stopping the Advocate General Jahangir Jadoon, said that this case is between the court and the person accused of alleged contempt of court.

The CJ said, "Despite the hearing in the court, Imran Khan gave a statement against the judge. The former government had made such a law that critics would be imprisoned for 6 months. Those who criticized the institutions under the PECA Ordinance would not get 6 months bail."

The CJ asked Imran Khan that whatever you have to write, write carefully. "You should also estimate the seriousness of this matter," he said.

While Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb said that contempt of court hearing could have completed today but because of this answer it cannot be completed. The Chief Justice added that the change will come after all institution will work according to the constitution.

Meanwhile, the CJ concluded saying, "All judicial proceedings will be kept transparent. It is necessary to follow the decisions of the Supreme Court on contempt of court cases."

After the hearing, the court ordered Imran Khan to re-submit his answer in the court. While the court has granted seven days to PTI Chairman to submit his answer. The court was later adjourned till Sptember 8.

Earlier, PTI chairman Imran Khan appeared before Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the contempt of court case after a show-cause notice.

A larger bench of the IHC has Initiated the hearing of contempt of court case against PTI Chairman on Wednesday.

The Islamabad police have made security arrangements at the IHC for PTI Chairman Imran Khan. People will only be allowed to enter the premises of the court holding entry pass. While the residents of the nearby areas will be provided diverted routes for transportation.

It is pertinent to mention that a larger bench of the IHC on August 23 issued a show-cause notice to PTI Chairman Imran Khan and summoned him in person on August 31, in a contempt of court

case pertaining to his threatening remarks about Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry.

Imran Khan’s reply was submitted in the Islamabad High Court by Advocate Hamid Khan.

In the reply, it was said that "Imran Khan does not believe in suppressing the feelings of the judges, he is ready to withdraw the words if they were inappropriate; the court should examine Imran Khan’s speech with context, he always obeys the law and the constitution. The PTI chairman believes in an independent judiciary. The show cause notice against him should be withdrawn."

“It was in this misconception that she was referred to a magistrate,” it said, adding that the PTI chief had no intention of saying anything against the judicial officer.

“It is submitted that the respondent had no motive (ill-will) behind the said speech or remarks, nor were those directed specifically towards the judicial officer.”

It argued that after seeing visuals of the physical torture and hearing about the sexual abuse on Shahbaz Gill during custody, the PTI chief had been disturbed. “It was neither intended to obstruct the course of justice as the order for remand had already been issued.

On Imran’s behalf, his counsel said that fair comment and criticism was desirable for the administration of justice and hence should be allowed.

He also contended that the deputy registrar of the court had completely “misconceived the law and his own powers” by writing a note to the IHC and demanding contempt proceedings against Imran.

Imran Khan’s response in court also said that he had not committed any contempt of court, rather his words at the F-9 rally were taken out “selectively” and blown “out of context” to give an impression that he wanted to take things in his hands.

