Fire gutted shopping centre in Okara

Valuables worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes due to blaze.

31 August,2022 06:02 am

OKARA (Dunya News) - According to details, fire broke out in a shopping centre located in the Goal Chowk area Okara on late Tuesday night, Dunya News reported.

The blaze spread and engulfed two floors of the shopping centre very quickly. Rescue 1122 and fire brigade vehicles reached the spot after being informed and brought the fire under control after a hectic effort.

According to rescue sources, no casualty was reported in the incident. However, valuables worth millions of rupees stored in the two floors of the shopping centre were reduced to ashes due to blaze.

Fire brigade sources also informed that the cause of the fire is being investigated.

