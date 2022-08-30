ECP contempt case: Imran Khan gets one week to submit reply

ECP adjourned the hearing till September 7.

30 August,2022 01:12 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has given one week time to Imran Khan’s counsel to submit reply in contempt of case.

According to details, 4 member commission conducted hearing on the case. Imran Khan’s counsel argued that he needs more time to submit reply as he still has to go through copy of the accusations.

On this, the election commission granted one week time to Imran Khan and adjourned the hearing till September 7.

Earlier, the ECP had issued a contempt of court notice to Imran Khan, Asad Umer and Fawad Chaudhry and ordered them to submit their reply to the notice by August 30.