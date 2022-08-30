'IMF's loan, not jackpot', Sh Rashid slams govt

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Awami Muslim League Pakistan (AMLP) leader Sheikh Rashid has slammed the current government for celebrating on getting loan nod from International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Taking to Twitter he said that that it is a loan from IMF, not a jackpot. He said the return of this loan will be made by the people of Pakistan and while bashing the Ministers of the current government he said that they are celebrating on it.

The former Interior Minister said that after the flash floods in Pakistan, a flood of people will come out in country. While he claimed that September will be a "savage" month.

Criticizing the current government for trading with India, he said that after trading with India, they will reach Israel.



"Not only a mediocre man but rich people are struggling when it comes to paying electricity bills," he said.



After the floods, health issues and shortage of food will rise. Challenging other politicians, he said that after Imran Khan, other political leaders should also conduct telethon so that their popularity among people is revealed.

