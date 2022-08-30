Chinese President, Premier express solidarity with Pakistan flood victims

Pakistan Pakistan Chinese President, Premier express solidarity with Pakistan flood victims

Message of the Chinese leadership was delivered by Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan.

30 August,2022 11:26 am

BEIJING (Dunya News) - Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang have expressed grief and solidarity with the Pakistani leadership and people over human and financial losses caused by floods in the country.

The special message of the Chinese leadership was delivered by Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong to President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Expressing his good wishes for the Chinese President and the Premier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the Chinese leadership and people as always has demonstrated its friendship and open heartedness for Pakistan.

China has announced an aid of one hundred million Yuan for the flood victims of Pakistan. It has donated twenty five thousand tents and other relief goods.

The Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan will deliver the relief goods to Pakistan authorities in Karachi.