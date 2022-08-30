Death toll from monsoon rains, floods in Balochistan rises to 250

30 August,2022 05:21 am

QUETTA (Dunya News) – The death toll from the recent monsoon rains and floods in different parts of Balochistan has risen to 250, Dunya News reported on Monday.

As per Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), death toll from recent monsoon rains and floods in different parts of Balochistan has risen to 250, including 117 men, 59 women and 74 children, while 110 persons have been injured.

The report informed that the deaths in flood and rain-related incidents were reported from Quetta, Bolan, Kech, Zhob, Duki, Khuzdar, Kohlu, Mastung, Harnai, Qila Saifullah, Sibi and other districts of the province.

The PDMA reported that the heavy rains caused loss of 145,528 livestock. The PDMA reported that 61,488 houses were damaged by the rains and floods in the province out of which 17,528 houses were completely destroyed while 43,960 houses were partially damaged.

The PDMA reported that six different highways with 1,000 km length and 18 bridges were damaged due to the floods. The PDMA is conducting relief operations in the affected districts.

According to PDMA, at least 850 tents, 1,500 food packets, 900 blankets, and 630 mosquito nets were distributed among the victims in the affected districts during the last 24 hours.

