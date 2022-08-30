Coalition Govt establishes National Flood Response Center

The announcement to establish the center was made after the meeting of the allied parties.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The coalition government has decided to establish a National Flood Response and Coordination Center to deal with the flood situation in the country and to rehabilitate the victims.

The decision was taken during an important meeting of the coalition parties of the government headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to review the flood situation, in Islamabad on Monday.

The forum offered Fateha for those who died during the flood and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, while heartfelt sorrow and grief were expressed to the families of flood victims.

The meeting declared that in 60 years there has not been such a disaster as a result of recent rains and floods across the country, especially in the province of Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, South Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The meeting appreciated the tireless efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for rescue, emergency measures for relief, continuous visits to flood affected areas and provision of uninterrupted support to the flood victims.

The forum appreciated Federal government s step to grant five billion rupees to NDMA, 15 billion rupees to Sindh and ten and a half billion rupees to Balochistan for dealing the flood situation.

The meeting paid tribute to the federal and provincial governments, central and provincial institutions, army, navy, air force and all the people involved in the provision of emergency aid and taking care of the oppressed citizens in the flood-affected areas.

The meeting expressed full solidarity with the flood victims and expressed their firm determination that the government of the coalition parties will not sit calm until the rehabilitation of their flood affected brothers, sisters and children.

The meeting endorsed the proposal that a comprehensive national level reconstruction plan should be formulated in view of the large-scale disaster caused by the floods.

