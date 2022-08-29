Revival of IMF programme eliminated default risk: PM Shehbaz

Pakistan Pakistan Revival of IMF programme eliminated default risk: PM Shehbaz

Revival of IMF programme eliminated default risk: PM Shehbaz

29 August,2022 10:39 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday while reacting to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) executive approval to revive Pakistan’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme, said that the risk of Pakistan’s default has eliminated with the restoration of the IMF programme.



Shehbaz Sharif said that "The IMF programme is a phase, but Pakistan’s goal is economic self-reliance. Reviving the programme will bring economic stability to Pakistan. I congratulate Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and his team for reviving the program. I pray that this is the last programme of the IMF, Pakistan will never need it in the future. "

Earlier, taking to Twitter, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said that following the revival of program, Pakistan should now be getting the 7th & 8th tranche of $1.17 billion.

He further said, “I want to thank the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for taking so many tough decisions and saving Pakistan from default. I congratulate the nation.”

— Miftah Ismail (@MiftahIsmail) August 29, 2022