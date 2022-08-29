IHC suspends PEMRA order banning Imran Khan's live speeches

PEMRA had imposed a ban under PEMRA Ordinance 2002 section 27.

29 August,2022 03:35 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday suspended Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) order which banned live coverage of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan’s speeches on all satellite TV channels.

The court observed that PEMRA exceeded authority by imposing ban on the PTI head. Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that under current circumstances, no reasonable justification to impose ban on the speeches of Imran Khan.

Earlier, the PEMRA had imposed a ban under PEMRA Ordinance 2002 section 27.

In a statement, the PEMRA spokesman said that Imran Khan is levelling unfounded allegations against institutions in his speeches which can disrupt law and order.

It said in his address to a protest rally at F9 Park in Islamabad, Imran Khan attempted to incite the people against institutions.