PM Shehbaz visits flood-affected people in Nowshera

29 August,2022 11:29 am

NOWSHERA (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has visited Nowshera and met the flood-affected people.

The PM has also been briefed by the relevant authorities on the damages and relief operations in the area. PM have also been informed about the relief camps arranged for the flood afectees.

Apart from reviewing the relief work, the Prime Minister also met the flood victims.

Later, he will also visit the site of Mohmand dam where he will be briefed about the project.