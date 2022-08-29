Bilawal will not leave people alone during painful situation: Asif Zardari

Zardari instructed PPP ministers and assembly members to stay among people of their constituencies.

29 August,2022

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Pakistan People s Party (PPP) co-chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday said that people are passing through a painful situation due to recent monsoon rains and floods.

He himself would have been present with the victims in such a situation if his health had permitted.

Asif Zardari in a statement said that chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will not leave the people alone. "We believe in the Almighty Allah and will succeed in helping people emerge from this difficult situation."

The government will definitely fulfil the responsibility of rehabilitating the rain and flood victims.

Zardari instructed all PPP ministers and assembly members to stay among the people of their constituencies. The Benazir Income Support Program should be further expanded and all possible assistance should be given to the poor victims of floods.

He asked the government of Pakistan to help the poor by mobilizing Baitul-Mal. Asif Ali Zardari promised the victims of flood that the PPP will not rest until their rehabilitation. Politics can wait as this is the time to serve the people, he added.

