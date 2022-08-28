Relief package delivered to villages, dilapidated roads restored: DC

28 August,2022

TANK (Dunya News) - Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khattak on Sunday said that relief packages for the flood victims of three villages were delivered with the assistance of the Pakistan Army while various flood-damaged roads in the district had been restored.

According to a press statement, the DC said that the relief items were delivered in three different villages including Garra Shada, Garra Mumraiz and Garra Jamal through aerial support provided by the Pakistan army. The land routes of these villages were cut off from the rest of the district due to the recent deluge.

The sector commander and the deputy commissioner personally supervised the relief operation.

Hameedullah Khattak further said that land routes of more than ten villages had been restored with the use of heavy machinery.

The deputy commissioner, on the occasion, stressed upon the relevant authorities to meet their responsibility of extending support to the flood victims in this hour of trial besides, performing their official duties.

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has declared District Tank as a calamity-hit district after the recent flash floods inundated most parts of the district, causing damages to various villages, buildings, homes, crops and road infrastructure.