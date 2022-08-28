15 more planeloads of relief goods from UAE to reach Pakistan in coming days: Marriyum

Pakistan Pakistan 15 more planeloads of relief goods from UAE to reach Pakistan in coming days: Marriyum

The relief goods included tents, food, medicine and other items: Information Minister

28 August,2022 01:08 pm

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said fifteen more planeloads of relief goods from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) would arrive in Pakistan in the coming days.

She, in a series of tweets, said the first consignment of relief goods from the UAE would arrive at Nur Khan Airbase on Sunday.

Marriyum said the first consignment from UAE for flood affectees is being sent on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s appeal to the UAE authorities in the wake of sever flood in the country.

The relief goods included tents, food, medicine and other items, she added.