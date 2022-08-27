Turkiye, Iranian and UAE Presidents assure PM of all-out support amid flash floods

27 August,2022 10:08 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Presidents of Turkiye, Iran and United Arab Emirates on Saturday telephoned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, expressed grief over loss of lives in flash floods and assured all-out support to the government and people of Pakistan.

Erdogan commiserates with PM

In a telephone call, President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan commiserated with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the loss of lives and extensive damage due to severe rainfall and floods and said his country would always support Pakistan.

The Prime Minister briefed the Turkish President on the latest situation of floods in Pakistan and about the government’s efforts to provide relief on an emergency basis. The Prime Minister highlighted that Pakistan had been enduring unprecedented monsoon weather since mid-June 2022, with record rainfall. This had caused massive devastation in various parts of the country, resulting in loss of human lives, livelihoods and extensive damage to infrastructure.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif remarked that despite severe damage to the infrastructure during rainfall, the government was making all efforts to reach out to affected areas, assist people in their relocation and deliver aid to them.

The Prime Minister shared that Pakistan had prepared a “UN Flash Appeal” which would be launched on 30 August 2022 and expressed the hope that the international community would contribute towards meeting the funding requirements of the Flash Appeal. The Prime Minister thanked President Erdogan for humanitarian relief aid.

In the bilateral context, the PM reaffirmed commitment to boosting relations in all areas. He also thanked President Erdogan for Turkiye’s unflinching support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Iranian President assures support

On the other hand, President of Iran Syed Ebrahim Raisi during a telephone call with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, conveyed solidarity with Pakistan and assured of all-out support in relief assistance in all areas.

The Prime Minister thanked President Raisi for his sympathy on the flood situation, stressing that Pakistan had been enduring severe monsoon weather since mid-June 2022, with many areas receiving 4-5 times more rain.

This had caused widespread flooding and landslides, with extreme repercussions for human lives, livelihoods, livestock, property, and infrastructure.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif underlined that the humanitarian situation was being compounded by drastic impact on infrastructure including roads and bridges, which was impeding both the passage of people to safer locations and the delivery of aid.

Highlighting the government’s efforts in this regard, the Prime Minister shared that Pakistan had prepared a “UN Flash Appeal” which would be launched on 30 August 2022. He expressed the hope that the international community would contribute to meeting the funding requirements of the Flash Appeal.

In the bilateral context, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed commitment to boost relations in all areas. He also conveyed appreciation for Iran’s steadfast support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sultan Al Nahyan expresses solidarity with Pakistan’s people



Similarly, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, President of the United Arab Emirates telephonically called Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif , on Saturday.



During the call, the President of the UAE conveyed his heartfelt condolences over the loss of precious lives due to torrential rains and flash floods in different parts of Pakistan. His Highness expressed firm solidarity with the people of Pakistan in this difficult time and wished all the injured a speedy recovery.



The UAE President offered all possible assistance to the Pakistan to tackle this natural calamity. In this context, he apprised the Prime Minister that the UAE would be immediately dispatching food supplies as well as medical and pharmaceutical supplies, in addition to tents and shelter materials.



The Prime Minister briefed the UAE President on the nationwide devastation caused by the unprecedented monsoon rains in the country. The Prime Minister also acknowledged the ongoing relief work of the UAE Red Crescent and the Khalifa Bin Zayed Foundation in the flood-affected areas. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif thanked His Highness for UAE’s timely assistance to support the Government’s efforts in rescue and relief efforts.