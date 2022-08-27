Nawaz Sharif urges PML-N leaders, workers to help flood affectees

27 August,2022

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday urged PML-N lawmakers and workers to help the flood-hit people.



Taking to Twitter, the former PM penned that "I urge PMLN, its MNAs, MPAs, workers and leaders, inside Pakistan and around the world, to go all out to help the people affected by floods."



Nawaz further wrote that "The duty to reach out to those in need must take precedence over everything else. Politics can wait. "

