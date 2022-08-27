No separate account of Pakistan Army for flood relief donations: ISPR

27 August,2022 05:00 pm

RAWALPINDI, (Dunya News) - The Inter Services Public Relations on Saturday announced that there was no separate account of Pakistan Army for flood relief donations as there was only one account for flood relief donations, already announced by the federal government.



The military’s media wing, in a statement issued, stated that there were certain fake accounts being attributed to the Army for flood relief donations.



"All such accounts are fake and the public is requested to be aware of such fake appeals," it underlined.