PM Shehbaz visits flood affected areas of Sujawal District

Pakistan Pakistan PM Shehbaz visits flood affected areas of Sujawal District

The Prime Minister also reviewed relief work and met the flood victims.

27 August,2022 01:51 pm

SUJAWAL (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday visited flood affected areas of Sujawal District of Sindh province.

According to details, PM Shehbaz was accompanied by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and other ministers of federal and provincial cabinet.

The Chief Secretary Sindh, Director-General of Provincial Disaster Management Authority and local administration briefed the premier about ongoing relief and rehabilitation activities.

The Prime Minister also reviewed relief work and met the flood victims.