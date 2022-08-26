PM orders restoration of power supply in torrential rains-hit Quetta

Pakistan Pakistan PM orders restoration of power supply in torrential rains-hit Quetta

The power supply was suspended after the torrential rains hit the provincial capital.

26 August,2022 02:24 pm

QUETTA (Dunya News) - The provincial capital of Balochistan was effectively cut off from the rest of the country after the ongoing torrential rains severed all sorts of communication lines, as well as traffic routes.

The telecom services as well as the internet services in the province has been cut off due to the flash floods.

Fiber cables installed along the roads have been broken while the people are facing services issue in the central parts of the province.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday took notice of the prolonged power shutdown in Quetta, asking the authorities concerned for restoration.

According to media reports, the power supply was suspended after the torrential rains hit the provincial capital on Thursday night.

The prime minister directed the Ministry of Power to take immediate measures to provide relief and address the issues faced by the people.