Court directs police to submit records in Gill's bail plea

26 August,2022 11:54 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) –The sessions court directed Islamabad police to submit the records by tomorrow (Saturday) in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insfa (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill’s bail plea hearing in sedition case.

A district and sessions court in Islamabad held hearing on Gill’s bail plea in sedition case on Friday, in which the police requested to adjourn the hearing till Monday but it was rejected by the court.

The police officer pleaded before the court to give them time and they will present the record on Monday.

The court directed police officials to bring the required record and adjourned the hearing till tomorrow (Saturday).

Earlier, Gill’s counsel Chaudhry and the legal team filed bail plea in the district and sessions court on behalf of the PTI leader in which it had been stated that the case against him was made out of political grudge.

The petition added that some parts of Gill’s statement were twisted and then included in the FIR.

It further stated that a case does not arise against the petitioner under the provisions contained in the FIR and therefore it has been requested to the court to approve Shahbaz Gill’s bail plea.

Furthermore, Punjab Home Minister Colonel (retd) Hashim Dogar on Thursday said that Dr. Shahbaz Gill was transferred to Adiala Jail on judicial remand after the physical remand granted by the sessions court of Islamabad was completed.