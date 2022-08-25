Quest for ‘public relief’: Abid threatens his party’s govt of protest

25 August,2022 07:28 pm

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) leader Abid Sher Ali on Thursday lambasted his own federal government as he threatened to stage a protest with the masses if the relief is not given to the public.

Addressing a press conference along with PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry, Abid Sher Ali took a jibe at the Federal Finance Minister, saying that with the statement of Miftah Ismail, he feels disappointed. Asking Miftah to come out of his office, Abid urged the Finance Minister to not follow the agreements reached by former premier Imran Khan. Abid also suggested Miftah to reach new agreements with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Referring to the tenure of PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Abid Sher Ali said that during Nawaz’s tenure, the country had to witness power outages for 18 hours, but Nawaz managed to resolve the issue of load shedding, despite the mounting pressure exerted by IMF.

Today the government is facing challenges from the power bills, not from Imran Khan, Abid added.



