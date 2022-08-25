Imran Khan to visit flood-hit areas tomorrow

25 August,2022 07:04 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo and former Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit flood-affected areas, mainly in Punjab on Friday.



The PTI chairman will visit the flood-affected districts of Punjab, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Rajanpur and review the relief activities. During the visit, he will take a briefing from the concerned assembly members, party officials, and administration regarding relief activities.



On the other hand, due to the flood situation in Sindh, PTI has decided to cancel public rallies in Sukkur and Karachi.



Imran Khan has also instructed the party officials to provide full support to the flood victims in Sindh and Balochistan, while the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab governments will also help the flood victims in Sindh and Balochistan.