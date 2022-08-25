ECP officers to contribute two-day salary to support flood victims
Pakistan
ECP officers to contribute two-day salary to support flood victims
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The employees of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would donate one and two-day salary to support the flood victims, said spokesman of ECP.
In an effort to lend a helping hand amid this natural disaster, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Election Commission’s members and officers from Grade 17 to 22 would donate two-day salary, and the officials from BPS-7 to 16 would contribute one-day salary for the disaster relief fund, he said.