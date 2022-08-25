Imran Khan granted pre-arrest bail in terrorism case

The court has barred police from arresting Imran Khan till September 1

25 August,2022 11:27 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday granted pre-arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan in a terrorism case registered against him.

Imran Khan had appeared before ATC and pleaded for a pre-arrest bail. The PTI chairman reached the court with his heavy security.

In the petition, it was prayed to stop the Islamabad police from arresting Imran Khan. It was also requested that it is a false and baseless case.

The court has barred police from arresting the former premier till September 1. While Khan had to submit surety bonds of 1 lakh rupees.

It further added that Imran Khan has never been involved in any crime and there is no criminal record against him.

It is pertinent to mention here that a terrorism case was registered against Imran Khan in Margalla police station for allegedly using derogatory language and threatening Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry in his speech in Islamabad on August 20.

On Wednesday, the former premier had decided to file a petition in an ATC to avoid arrest in the terrorism case.