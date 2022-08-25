KP Govt declares flood emergency in Tank District

Pakistan Pakistan KP Govt declares flood emergency in Tank District

CM Mahmood Khan said that flood-affected population should be shifted to safe places.

25 August,2022 04:40 am

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - On the directives of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan, emergency has been declared in Tank District after flood situation due to heavy rains.

Chief Minister issued directives to the district administration and rescue authorities to carry out emergency relief operations in the flood-affected areas of the district.

He directed that government machinery should be fully mobilized for relief work and rescue operations and all resources should be utilized on priority basis to provide relief to flood-affected population.

He said that flood-affected population should be shifted to safe places. He also directed Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan and Deputy Commissioner Tank to personally supervise all rescue and relief operations.

