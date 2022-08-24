Imran Khan consults legal team over terrorism case
Pakistan
Imran Khan will appear before the ATC on Thursday and will apply for the pre-arrest bail.
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - After consultation with the legal team, Pakistan Tehreeek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has decided to appear before the anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad in a terrorism case filed against him.
PTI leader Babar Awan said that Imran Khan will appear before the ATC on Thursday and will apply for the pre-arrest bail.
A day earlier, the IHC granted a three-day transit bail to former prime minister Imran Khan in the terrorism case — till August 25. The plea was filed through Khan s counsels, Faisal Chaudhry and Babar Awan, in the capital s top court after a late-night drama at Bani Gala — where police and PTI workers almost came face-to-face following reports that arrest warrants have been issued for the PTI chairman.