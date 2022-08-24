LHC orders consumers to pay electricity bills without fuel adjustment charges

LHC has served notices to the federal government, FBR and LESCO.

24 August,2022 01:38 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday ordered the power consumers to pay their electricity bills without fuel adjustment charges.

According to details, the high court was hearing a plea moved against a collection of fuel adjustment charges from the consumers in the electricity bills.

The plaintiff had stated that collection of the charges from the consumers will ultimately increase the power tariff and urged the court to nullify the decision of the federal government.

The Lahore High Court has also served notices to the federal government, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Lahore Electric Supply Power Company (LESCO) and others on the collection of FAC in the bills.

It merits mention that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday announced that 17 million of the total power consumers will be exempted from paying the high fuel charges adjustment (FCA) in their electricity bills.