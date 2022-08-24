PM directs to accelerate rescue, relief efforts in flood-hit areas

Prime Minister said it is our responsibility to help the flood victims.

24 August,2022 01:17 pm

DOHA (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to accelerate rescue and relief efforts in flood-affected areas in view of the new rain spell.

Monitoring the rescue and relief efforts from Qatar, he directed all the relevant departments including National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to work in close coordination with each other in the flood affected areas.

Alluding to the devastation and damages caused by floods, the Prime Minister said it is our responsibility to help the flood victims.

He said rehabilitation of the calamity hit areas is a big task which is possible only through collective effort.

The Prime Minister appealed to the people including overseas Pakistanis, philanthropists and organizations to lend a helping hand for the relief and rehabilitation of flood victims.