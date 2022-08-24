Sedition case: Police seek seven-day extension in Gill's remand

24 August,2022 12:37 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad police on Wednesday sought seven-day extension of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill’s physical remand in sedition case.

The PTI leader has been brought before the Islamabad district and sessions court today (Wednesday) after the completion of his two-day physical remand.

The Islamabad police along with apprising the court about the investigation pleaded to grant another seven-day physical remand.

The prosecutor argued that they need to further investigate and therefore the remand should be extended.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court on Monday rejected Shahbaz Gill’s plea to be sent to jail on judicial remand and granted police another two-day physical remand.

Shahbaz Gill while talking in the courtroom said that no one is being allowed to meet him, adding that twelve people tied him up and shaved him, they also tried to feed him forcefully.

He further added that he was not even given new clothes to change and he could not bathe or even wash his face for five days.

The IHC judge remarked that the PTI leader has mentioned of violent treatment but he was not even handcuffed.

The court ordered the re-appearance on August 24 and directed the police authorities to provide full facilities and to further arrange a meeting of the accused with the lawyers and family.

