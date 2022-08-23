Pak Navy rescue, relief operation continues in flood affected areas of Sindh

23 August,2022 08:11 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) –The Pakistan Navy wide scale Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief (HADR) operations continue in far-flung rural areas of Sindh including Sujawal, Jati, Said Pur, Sahto Goth, Lothio Goth, Jamali Goth, Mallah Goth, Panhwar Goth, Urki, Uthal, Lakhra, Mureed Khoso, Pir Jhalu, Keti Bandar, Shah Bandar, Chuhar Jamali, Ghotki, Pir Dino Shah, Saindad Alyani and Mir Pur Khas.

Pakistan Navy personnel rescued locals stranded inside flooded homes and shifted them to safer locations, said a statement on Tuesday.

De-flooding operations are paced up in different areas by PN rescue teams. Moreover, free medical camps have also been established at Jati and Pir Dino Shah to provide first aid and free medical facilities to the locals. Dedicated teams of doctors and paramedical staff are providing treatment and free medicines to aggrieved populace in these areas.

Pakistan Navy troops distributed ration bags, fresh drinking water and household items including medicines to affected populace.

Pakistan Navy, alongwith civil administration and various philanthropist organizations is providing continuous assistance to the flood stricken people while transitioning to rehabilitation operation in the worst affected areas. Relief operation in Sindh is a practical manifestation of PN’s resolve to extend all out support to fellow countrymen in the hour of need.