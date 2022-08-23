PM, CEO Qatar Investment Authority discuss potential of exploring Pakistan's energy, aviation sectors

23 August,2022 05:47 pm

DOHA (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday invited investors from Qatar to invest in Pakistan’s energy, aviation, agriculture, livestock, maritime, tourism and hospitality sectors.

The prime minister, in a meeting with the highest officials of Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) – one of the largest sovereign wealth funds of the world, highlighted Pakistan’s liberal and business-friendly investment policies in this regard.

He also urged the Qatari investors to explore the opportunities presented by the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) aimed at promoting regional connectivity and mutual prosperity.

QIA Chief Executive Officer Mansoor Bin Ebrahim Al-Mahmoud and Chief Investment Officer of Africa and Asia-Pacific Regions Sheikh Faisal Thani Al-Thani represented the Qatar Investment Authority.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Syed Naveed Qamar, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Ayaz Sadiq, and Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar.

Lauding Qatar’s rapid economic development under the visionary leadership of Qatar’s Emir, the prime minister reiterated that Pakistan attached high importance to its relations with Qatar and wanted to upgrade the traditionally warm political ties between the two countries into a comprehensive economic partnership.

He stressed the need to further enhance bilateral economic and investment engagement, particularly in the renewable energy including solar and wind power generation, aviation, maritime, industrial and infrastructure development, and hospitality sectors.

He underlined Pakistan’s unique geographic and demographic advantages, which combined its strategic location with a huge middle-class market and a large skilled workforce.

PM Shehbaz Sharif assured full facilitation to the QIA through transparent and expeditious processes.

As part of the event, a number of presentations were made by the relevant ministries highlighting the potential of foreign investment in the fields of food security, energy, maritime, aviation, hospitality and tourism sectors.

The prime minister appreciated the QIA’s rejuvenated interest in investing in Pakistan.

It was agreed that designated focal persons on both sides would closely follow-up on the key proposals for investments.

The prime minister invited Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al-Mehmoud and Sheikh Faisal Thani Al-Thani to visit Pakistan at their earliest convenience to build on the momentum generated by the visit.

Terming Pakistan a priority country, the QIA officials expressed their keen interest and readiness to actively pursue investment opportunities in the country.