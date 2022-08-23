PIA extends air hostesses working hours

23 August,2022 05:00 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Tuesday extended the duty timings of air hostesses by two hours.

According to the PIA management, air hostesses have been given 5 holidays instead of 8 in a month, and air hostesses can get one additional holiday in a month in addition to the weekly holiday. An air hostess must be available for duty without any break at the specified time.

The staff have to be present for 6 hours on standby duty at the airport, and the cabin crew at home have been instructed to stay on standby for 12 hours, the PIA management added.

Sources said that the air hostesses are suffering from mental pressure due to this decision of the national airline and they intend to request the organization reconsider the decision.

