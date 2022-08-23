FM Bilawal appeals to UN to help flood-hit families

Pakistan Pakistan FM Bilawal appeals to UN to help flood-hit families

FM Bilawal appeals to UN to help flood-hit families

23 August,2022 05:45 pm

SHAHDADKOT (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday appealed to the United Nations (UN) to help the flood-hit families.

Talking to the media in ShahdadKot, he said that there is a great need for tents in the affected areas of Sindh, adding that we all have to face the difficulties together, too many houses and crops have been damaged, and the Sindh government will provide relief to the victims through Benazir income support program.

“I am appealing to UN to help us in this difficult time, please help with rations, tents. Europe tour has been cancelled due to floods,” he added.



Bilawal Bhutto further said that people cannot imagine being left alone, diseases are spreading in flood-affected areas, flood victims need immediate help, and the administration is assessing the damages in flood-affected areas.

