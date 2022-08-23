President phones families of martyred army soldiers for condolence

President phones families of martyred army soldiers for condolence

23 August,2022 04:13 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday telephoned the families of the Pakistan Army’s soldiers who were martyred in Harnai area of Balochistan on August 14, to express condolence.

The president interacted with the families of Naik Muhammad Atif and Sepoy Qayyum Javed. He paid tribute to the martyred soldiers for sacrificing their lives in the line of their duty.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate the ranks of the martyrs in paradise and grant strength to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.