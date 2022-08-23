PM Shehbaz leaves for Doha on two-day official visit

This is the Prime Minister's first visit to Qatar after assuming the office.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has left for Doha on a two day official visit to Qatar on the invitation of Amir of state of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by a high level delegation including key members of the cabinet.

During the visit, Shehbaz Sharif will hold in-depth consultations with the Qatari leadership. The two sides will review the entire spectrum of bilateral relations with a particular focus on advancing energy related cooperation, deepening trade and investment ties and exploring greater employment opportunities for Pakistanis in Qatar.

They will also exchange views on a range of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister will also engage with leading Qatari and Pakistani business leaders, investors and entrepreneurs.

He will visit Stadium 974 in Doha, where he would be briefed on the extensive preparations undertaken by Qatari government to host FIFA World Cup.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan wants to transform its historical bilateral relationship with Qatar into a more robust strategic relationship.

In his tweets on Tuesday ahead of embarking upon an official visit to Doha, he said the visit will renew the bond of brotherhood and friendship between the two countries.

The Prime Minister said that during his interactions with market and business leaders, he will highlight the exciting investment opportunities in Pakistan’s various sectors such as renewable energy, food security, industrial and infrastructure development, tourism and hospitality.

Shehbaz Sharif said it is important to understand context of this visit. He pointed out the world is experiencing slow economic recovery from Covid-19. Geo-political tensions have affected supply chains and rising energy and food prices have added more woes. He said our shared challenges call for exploring new avenues for cooperation.