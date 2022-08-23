Former CJCSC Gen (R) Rahimuddin Khan passes away

The funeral prayers of Gen (R) Rahimuddin Khan will be offered today at the Cavalry Ground.

23 August,2022 05:36 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Gen (R) Rahimuddin Khan passed away in Lahore on Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

He was made Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee by General Zia-ul-Haq on 22 March 1984, a position he served in till 29 March 1987. Gen (R) Rahimuddin Khan also served as Governor Balochistan from 1978 to 1984. He also served as Governor Sindh in 1988.

