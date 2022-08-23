Heavy rains may generate urban flooding in various cities: PMD

23 August,2022 04:42 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday warned of heavy rains generating urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu and Sukkur on August 23 and 24.

Flash flooding is expected in Qilla Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Mosa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan on August 24.

Travelers and tourists are advised to remain cautious during the forecast period.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents were penetrating in upper parts of the country and likely to intensify in central and southern parts from Tuesday.

A westerly wave was also affecting western and upper parts of the country.

Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, East Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Scattered heavy falls are also likely in northeast Balochistan, Sindh and south Punjab during the period.

