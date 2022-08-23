Terrorist of banned outfit killed in encounter with CTD near Peshawar

23 August,2022 04:37 am

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and intelligence agencies on Monday conducted a joint operation in Landay Shah area at the border of District Lower Dir and District Bajour near Peshawar on reports that terrorist are present in the area, Dunya News reported.

The terrorists hiding in the area opened fire at the raiding party. The law enforcement agencies returned the fire due to which one terrorist was killed while his accomplices managed to escape from the scene.

According to CTD spokesperson, the dead terrorist was identified as Hayat Muhammad alias Salman who was commander of a banned outfit. The spokesperson further said that CTD personnel also recovered arms from his possession.

