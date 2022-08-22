Would have been tortured, had I be like Shahbaz Gill: Imran Khan

22 August,2022 08:22 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that people came out on the streets last night otherwise the incumbent government would have arrested him, adding that “I Would have been tortured, had I be like Shahbaz Gill.”

Addressing a seminar organized for the independence of the judiciary in Islamabad, Imran Khan said that great things can be done by a free man and not by a slave, adding that if there is no justice in a society, there can be no prosperity in the society.

PTI Chairman said while reacting to Shahbaz Gill’s arrest and alleged torture said the female magistrate should have checked that Shahbaz GIll was tortured instead she granted physical remand to police Gill, adding that he said that they will take legal action for wrong-doing, but on the contrary, a case of terrorism was registered against him.

"PTI’s war is for the future of Pakistan, establishing the rule of law in the country is the future of the country, if the rule of law is not established in the country, then we cannot avoid economic disaster while all the development of Shehbaz Sharif was done in advertisements, the price of electricity was doubled, the common class is in a bad situation, the economy is shrinking and debts are increasing,” the PTI chairman said.

