Anti-polio campaign begins across country

Twenty-two million children under five years of age will be administered anti-polio vaccines.

22 August,2022 01:15 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A week-long national anti-polio campaign begins across the country.

In Punjab, twenty-two million children under five years of age will be administered anti-polio vaccines during the campaign.

According to Health Department Sindh, nine million children will receive anti-polio drops in the province during the week-long campaign.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, about seven point two million children will be administered anti-polio drops. More than twenty-five thousand teams will take part in the campaign.