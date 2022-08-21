Nine soldiers martyred, four injured in AJK road accident: ISPR

21 August,2022 09:11 pm

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Nine soldiers of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom after their vehicle met an accident during a routine military duty and fell into a ravine in the Shaujabad area of Bagh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) early that morning, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

Besides, four soldiers were injured who were evacuated to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalpindi, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

“The funeral prayers of all Shuhada (martyrs) were offered at Mangla garrison where Corps Commander Rawalpindi, Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, and military officials attended the Namaz-e-Janaza .Jasde Khaki (bodies) of Shuhada would be sent to their native towns and buried with full military honours”, it added.