Imran threatened female magistrate to spread anarchy: PML-N

Pakistan Pakistan Imran threatened female magistrate to spread anarchy: PML-N

Imran threatened female magistrate to spread anarchy: PML-N

21 August,2022 07:03 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leadership on Sunday lambasted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former premier Imran Khan, saying that ‘foreign-funded’ Imran Khan’s threatening to a female magistrate is an incitement towards anarchy and violence.

Federal Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique took to Twitter to criticize the PTI chairman saying that he (Imran) considers himself above all accountability and law. He said that judicial action is mandatory for issuing open threats to the judge.

— Khawaja Saad Rafique (@KhSaad_Rafique) August 21, 2022

Federal Minister for Defense Khawaja Asif said that when accidents of history and misfortunes of a nation give a small person a big status or position, it does not mean that person becomes big. Asif added that the value of a person like Imran Khan rarely changes. He abuses and threatens his benefactors, government officials and women, Asif said.

Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal said SC’s duty is to ensure rule of law is upheld in the country. Abusive, bullying & then luring in tactics of Imran Niazi against state institutions & officials shall not serve his nefarious designs (InshahAllah), he added. He further said that foreign-funded anarchy to disrupt economic recovery shall be defeated.

— Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) August 21, 2022