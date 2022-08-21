CM Elahi orders to take action over exhibiting arms across Punjab

21 August,2022 05:44 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Sunday ordered to take indiscriminate action against the elements exhibiting arms across Punjab, saying that indiscriminate action should be taken against the exhibition of arms.

Sources privy to the matter said that MNAs and MPAs of Gujrat called on CM Elahi. During the meeting, the Punjab Chief Minister directed the Inspector General of Police to ensure strict compliance with the law prohibiting the exhibition of arms. Elahi called for legal action against those involved in the arms exhibition, irrespective of their political affiliation.

The lawmakers praised CM Elahi for his decision to take action against the arms exhibition, saying that his decision would play an anchoring role in maintaining the law and order situation across the province.

On this occasion, Elahi said that every moment is golden and his government will do everything for the welfare of the people of Punjab. Criticizing the performance of PML-N in Punjab, he said that he started working from where he left off.

Talking about the PTI Chairman, CM Elahi said that even today he considers Imran Khan as his prime minister. The people of Gujrat will welcome Imran Khan with an overwhelming response in a public gathering on September 2, Pervaiz Elahi added.

