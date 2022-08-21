Inquiry committee completes investigation over alleged torture on Shahbaz Gill

Pakistan Pakistan Inquiry committee completes investigation over alleged torture on Shahbaz Gill

Inquiry committee completes investigation over alleged torture on Shahbaz Gill

21 August,2022 06:17 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The inquiry committee on Sunday completed the investigation into allegations of torture on PTI leader and Chief of Staff of Imran Khan Shahbaz Gill under the supervision of Islamabad IGP Akbar Nasir.

Sources privy to the matter said that four PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhary, Raja Khurram, Ali Awan and Usman Dar appeared before the inquiry committee to record their statements.

According to sources, PTI leaders have provided alleged unconfirmed photographs of body parts to the committee. But when asked about the source and timing of the pictures, the party leaders could not give a satisfactory answers.

The committee also recorded the statements of the doctors and prepared a report, which will be submitted to the Islamabad High Court on Monday.

