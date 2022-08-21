Interior Minister rejects allegations of torture on Shahbaz Gill in police custody

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan has rejected allegations of torture on PTI leader Shahbaz Gill in police custody.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Sunday, he said PML-N is against any kind of torture. He said our government believes that torture is against dignity of a man and a violation of constitution.

The Minister said story of torture on Shahbaz Gill is a drama to divert the attention from original matter.

He said an FIR was lodged against Shahbaz Gill as per law for instigating army officers and soldiers. He said state cannot tolerate such malicious conspiracies.

The Minister said Shahbaz Gill was produced before judicial magistrate within twenty four hours and he was absolutely fine and did not complain of torture. He said on 11th of this month medical board did not indicated any torture in its report. He said Shahbaz Gill was not tortured by Islamabad Police.

He said a campaign against martyrs of Lasbela was run by PTI on the behest of Imran Khan.