Pakistan reports 468 coronavirus cases, 2 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan reports 468 coronavirus cases, 2 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan has conducted 17,749 tests in the past 24 hours.

21 August,2022 11:49 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan has reported two deaths in the last 24 hours by coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,566,236. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,552 on Sunday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 468 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 17,749 tests in the past 24 hours. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 2.64 percent.