PEMRA imposes ban on broadcasting Imran Khan's live speeches

The ban has been imposed under PEMRA Ordinance 2002 section 27.

21 August,2022 08:59 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority has imposed a ban on broadcasting live speeches of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on all satellite TV channels with immediate effect.

In a statement, the PEMRA spokesman said that Imran Khan is levelling unfounded allegations against institutions in his speeches which can disrupt law and order.

It said in his address to a protest rally at F9 Park in Islamabad, Imran Khan attempted to incite the people against institutions.