PEMRA imposes ban on broadcasting Imran Khan's live speeches
Pakistan
The ban has been imposed under PEMRA Ordinance 2002 section 27.
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority has imposed a ban on broadcasting live speeches of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on all satellite TV channels with immediate effect.
In a statement, the PEMRA spokesman said that Imran Khan is levelling unfounded allegations against institutions in his speeches which can disrupt law and order.
It said in his address to a protest rally at F9 Park in Islamabad, Imran Khan attempted to incite the people against institutions.