PM Shehbaz suspends fixed tax collection through electricity bills

Pakistan Pakistan PM Shehbaz suspends fixed tax collection through electricity bills

PM Shehbaz suspends fixed tax collection through electricity bills

20 August,2022 04:44 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday immediately suspended the collection of fixed sales tax through electricity bills and directed to devise a new mechanism in this regard.

The prime minister also directed for an inquiry over the levy of increased sales tax ratio on shopkeepers/retailers, in the electricity bills other than the agreed one.

PM Shehbaz issued these instructions while presiding over a meeting to review fixed sales tax collection through electricity bills.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Energy Khurram Dastagir, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik, Chairman Federal Bureau of Revenue Chairman, concerned federal secretaries and other senior officials.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif specifically asked for the inclusion of representatives of traders in the consultation process before taking any decision regarding tax collection from shopkeepers through utility bills.

Asserting that the government will take all steps for the economic security of the poor sections of the society, the Prime Minister directed the concerned authorities and ministries to immediately devise an effective mechanism to reduce power rates for the poor.

