Sindh CM directs authorities concerned to assess damages caused by rains

CM issued the directive while presiding over a meeting on Saturday.

20 August,2022 02:14 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the authorities concerned to collect the data of losses caused by heavy rains to the lives and properties of people, so that they can be compensated accordingly.

He issued the directive while presiding over a meeting on Saturday, during his visit to the rain and flood affected areas along with some of his cabinet members.

The Chief Minister also directed officials concerned that people should be informed in advance in case of any expected flow of flood in Malir River in Karachi.