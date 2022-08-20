Govt wants Shahbaz Gill to issue statement against Imran: Fawad Ch

Pakistan Pakistan Govt wants Shahbaz Gill to issue statement against Imran: Fawad Ch

Imran Khan announces nationwide rallies to show solidarity with Shahbaz Gill

20 August,2022 01:14 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said that government wants Shahbaz Gill to issue statement against Imran Khan.

Talking to media persons, Fawad Chaudhry said that pictures of Gill are a proof that he was tortured and demanded formation of a committee, consisting of Mustafa Nawaz, Saad Rafique and Sheerin Mazari to investigate the issue.

The former minister also demanded to reveal the elements behind torture on the PTI leader.

Earlier, PTI chairman Imran Khan announced nationwide rallies to show solidarity with his chief of staff, Shahbaz Gill, after the Islamabad Police barred him from meeting Gill at PIMS hospital.

Talking to the media outside PIMS Hospital, PTI Chairman said that despite the court order the police blocked their way, adding that the police did not let him meet Shahbaz Gill. There is no rule of law in the country, he said.

"I will lead a rally in Islamabad tomorrow [...] and rallies will be held in all divisional headquarters across the country for Shahbaz Gill tomorrow, I invite the people of Islamabad to participate in the rally, if torture can happen to Gill , it can happen to anyone, the rally will be held tomorrow evening. The media is being controlled by the thieves by closing their mouths, we will never accept the slavery of these thieves,” Imran added.